'Wait Wait' for December 21, 2024: With Not My Job guests Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Hari Kondabolu, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

New Jersey State of Mind; Warped Wraps; His Holy Hilariousness

Panel Questions

Dill Sparklers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about new kinds of outdoor activities, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone answer questions about Melissa & Doug toys

Hollywood power couple (and creators of the podcast Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire) Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone play our game called, "Melissa and Ben, meet Melissa And Doug." Three questions about the wooden toy company.

Panel Questions

Doctors Thought; The Most Germiest Time of the Year; A Frosty Arms Race

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Knitting With Fido; Pasta Princes; How To Get That Medium-Rare Look

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the best Christmas present of the year.

Copyright 2024 NPR