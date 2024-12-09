South Korean investigators impose a travel ban on the president

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

South Korean investigators have imposed a travel ban on the president. They're investigating him for treason, after he briefly tried last week to put the country under martial law. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: At a press conference on Sunday, Han Dong-hoon, the head of the ruling People Power Party, acknowledged what opinion polls show - most South Koreans favor impeachment for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HAN DONG-HOON: (Through interpreter) With the president's orderly and early withdrawal from power, we will minimize confusion, stabilize the political situation and restore liberal democracy.

KUHN: Last Tuesday night, Yoon declared martial law, suspending key civil rights. He claimed opposition lawmakers were paralyzing government and were aligned with North Korea. The opposition says Yoon tried to use the military to arrest lawmakers. Han said that until Yoon resigns, the prime minister and ruling party will take over all his official duties. There seem to be some exceptions. According to the Defense Ministry, for example, Yoon remains commander-in-chief of the military. The point is, argued opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, what Han proposed is illegal.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEE JAE-MYUNG: (Through interpreter) For the prime minister and ruling party leader to handle state affairs with no constitutional and legal basis is a second insurrection under a different guise.

KUHN: Saturday's attempt to impeach Yoon fell short when ruling party lawmakers boycotted the vote, and the opposition couldn't get a quorum in parliament. They say they'll submit another impeachment motion this week and every week until they succeed. Street protests, meanwhile, are likely to continue.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Korean).

KUHN: On Saturday, Kim Hye-ji and her father came to add their voices - and their anger - to the massive crowds gathered outside parliament.

KIM HYE-JI: (Through interpreter) Even though I don't have kids yet, I felt sorry for future generations. I wanted to be able to tell them, and my children later, that I did something - that I was here.

KUHN: Despite their outrage over Yoon's actions, the crowds have kept their humor. On Wednesday, musicians and protesters even adapted a popular Christmas tune to the theme of impeachment.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BAEK JA: (Singing in Korean).

KUHN: Anthony Kuhn, NPR News, Seoul.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BAEK: (Singing in Korean).

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Singing in Korean).

BAEK: (Singing in Korean). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.