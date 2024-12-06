Businesses waste a lot of food. This app helps deliver it to people in need

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The great food rescue

Every year, billions of pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. Social entrepreneur Jasmine Crowe-Houston created a platform to reroute excess food from landfills to people in need.

About Jasmine Crowe-Houston

Jasmine Crowe-Houston is a social entrepreneur and the founder of Goodr, a B Corp based in Atlanta, Georgia that collects surplus food from organizations and companies and redirects that food to nonprofits who distribute the food to people experiencing food insecurity.

Goodr operates in 15 states and 26 markets, including in large organizations like Atlanta's Harsfield-Jackson International Airport. The company has also expanded to build free grocery stores within schools and communities.

Before Goodr, Crowe ran the Sunday Soul Feeding Initiative where she provided weekly pop-up dinners for the homeless in Atlanta. She is also the author of Everybody Eats, a children's book to inspire the fight against hunger.

