The devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene and its aftereffects are devastating areas in the southern United States as towns are flooded and communities are isolated.

The storm has killed at least 166 people across six states with many still missing. Hundreds of roads have been closed, over a million people are without power, and in Asheville, North Carolina, 100,000 people are facing the possibility of going weeks without water.

What sorts of relief efforts are being undertaken? What’s the situation look like on the ground in the affected areas?

For more information about how to help those affected by Helene, click here.

