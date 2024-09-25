© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Finding hope among the grim realities of climate change

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published September 25, 2024 at 8:34 AM EDT
Light at sunset illuminates a "bathtub ring," a white band of mineral deposits showing previous water levels on Lake Mead along the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada.
Light at sunset illuminates a "bathtub ring," a white band of mineral deposits showing previous water levels on Lake Mead along the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada.

Talking about the realities of climate change can get grim.

We’re coming off the hottest summer everrecorded, which many global climate authorities say could lead to our warmest yearever measuredon record.According to a 2021 Pew Research study, most U.S. adults surveyed agreed climate change should be a top priority to ensure a sustainable planet for future generations.

But less than a third of adults in the same survey said they’d taken action to help address climate change in the last year.What role can each of us play in creating a more sustainable future?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Lauren Hamilton