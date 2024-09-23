If You Can Keep It: The ins and outs of campaign donations

In this edition of If You Can Keep It, we’re focusing on campaign donations – where those funds come from and where they go.

You may be inundated with texts and emails from election campaigns asking for contributions, but how exactly is that money spent?

New data from the Federal Election Commissions reveals how much the campaigns have raised and spent for the month of August. It was the first full month of fundraising for Vice President Kamala Harris since she became the Democratic nominee.

How did she do? we talk about that and more.

But before we dig into those numbers, we start with news in Georgia, an important swing state in this election.On Friday, Georgia’s the state election board voted in favor of hand counting ballots. How mightthesechanges affecttheelection?

