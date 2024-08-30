LA commision releases findings on history of racial injustice in the city

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

After the murder of George Floyd by police four years ago, lawmakers in some cities and states set up commissions on reparations. Their task was to explore compensating Black Americans for the lasting harms of slavery and racism. This week, the commission in Los Angeles began releasing its findings. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, BYLINE: In the early 20th century, at least 150 officers in the LAPD were known members of the Ku Klux Klan. In the 1950s, the city's fire department only allowed Black firefighters to work in fire stations serving Black neighborhoods. In white LA neighborhoods, vigilante groups formed to keep Black families from moving in. These are some of the details in a report by LA's Reparations Advisory Commission, which last year set out to compile a sweeping history of anti-Black racism in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL LAWSON: Part of this is a recognition of what was done and who did it and how to make up for the harm that was done.

FLORIDO: This is Michael Lawson, the commission's chairman.

LAWSON: This is an opportunity to make clear the history that was not taught.

FLORIDO: The commission's report this week outlines a century of racist local policies and practices, including rules that kept Black people from buying homes and starting small businesses. It all fueled gaps in wealth, health, education and opportunity. The commission will soon send LA's City Council a wider report that includes policy recommendations. Capri Maddox runs LA's civil rights office, which is supporting the commission's work.

CAPRI MADDOX: That report will show us how we can repair these harms, whether they're through services, programs or even cash payments.

FLORIDO: For decades, reparations advocates have made cash payments their main goal. The post-George Floyd racial justice movement gave them hope of succeeding at least in some progressive cities and states. But the movement has lost momentum. Last year, a California state task force on reparations recommended cash payments, but state lawmakers said there wasn't enough political support. It's possible the efforts in LA and other cities could face similar setbacks, but Maddox says that is not affecting LA's work.

MADDOX: Yes, the conversation has shifted. But we wanted to make sure we made a record. And regardless of what happens with funding, we wanted to send a message of how African Americans have been harmed and wronged even in Southern California.

FLORIDO: Any future decision on reparations would be up to LA's City Council and mayor.

