Watch Live: Delaware Journalism Collaborative forum with candidates for Governor

The Delaware Journalism Collaborative hosts a forum with the six candidates running for Governor in 2024.

Democrats Bethany Hall-Long, Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara joiin Republicans Mike Ramone and Bobby Williamson to discuss issues facing the state at the Dover Public Library Wednesday night.

A panel of three journalists, including Delaware Public Media News Director Tom Byrne, will ask the candidates questions.

Watch it live here starting at 7 p.m.:

Watch in Spanish here: