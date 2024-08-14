© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Watch Live: Delaware Journalism Collaborative forum with candidates for Governor

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:53 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Journalism Collaborative hosts a forum with the six candidates running for Governor in 2024.

Democrats Bethany Hall-Long, Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara joiin Republicans Mike Ramone and Bobby Williamson to discuss issues facing the state at the Dover Public Library Wednesday night.

A panel of three journalists, including Delaware Public Media News Director Tom Byrne, will ask the candidates questions.

Watch it live here starting at 7 p.m.:

Watch in Spanish here:
election 2024
