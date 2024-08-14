Watch Live: Delaware Journalism Collaborative forum with candidates for Governor
The Delaware Journalism Collaborative hosts a forum with the six candidates running for Governor in 2024.
Democrats Bethany Hall-Long, Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara joiin Republicans Mike Ramone and Bobby Williamson to discuss issues facing the state at the Dover Public Library Wednesday night.
A panel of three journalists, including Delaware Public Media News Director Tom Byrne, will ask the candidates questions.
Watch it live here starting at 7 p.m.:
Watch in Spanish here: