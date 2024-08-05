If You Can Keep It: What Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick means for moderate voters

Kamala Harris is scheduled to start campaigning with her new running mate tomorrow which means a decision is fast approaching.

Two of the three candidates hail from swing states, indicating a desire to appeal to moderate voters. Harrismet withArizona Sen. Mark Kelly, PennsylvaniaGov. Josh Shapiro,and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz yesterday.

Moderates are an important group in this election, especially for Democrats.A 2022 Gallup poll suggests the percentage of Americans who hold either moderate or conservative political positions is tied. But liberals remain the smallest group at 25 percent of the population.

We unpack who these voters are, what we get wrong about them, and how they could shape the presidential election.

