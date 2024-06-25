An Update on the War in Ukraine

The U.S is expected to send $150 million in munitions to Ukraine. This comes on the heels of a Pentagon policy shift, giving Ukraine the thumbs-up to strike on Russian soil in self-defense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a pivotal meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un last week, which ended in a new alliance.

And at a peace summit in Switzerland last week, several world powers failed to back Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace plan.

We talk the latest on Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

