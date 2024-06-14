© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: State That Capital

By Will Shortz
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:28 PM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: What state capital contains each of the following words?

Ex. ARSON —> CARSON CITY, the capital of Nevada.

1. RAMEN

2. ELENA

3. GUST

4. CORD

5. SING

6. RING

7. RANK

8. DIANA

9. GOMER

10. ALLAH

11. ARLES

12. OVID

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Patrick McIntyre, of Seattle, and it's a little tricky. What item containing a silent U is commonly found in kitchen drawers?

Challenge answer: UTENSIL (an anagram of "silent U")

Winner: Gig Moineau of Newton, Massachusetts

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Shrinidhi Rai, of Pleasanton, Calif. Think of two parts of the human body that start with the same letter of the alphabet. Drop one instance of this letter. Then rearrange the remaining letters to name a third part of the human body, which isn't near the first two. What body parts are these?

SUBMIT YOUR ANSWER

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 20th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz