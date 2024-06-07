Have we been misled about pain? How new understandings can help us better manage it

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Pain Relief

Dr. Amy Baxter says you can’t just shut down pain with a pill. But we’re not helpless either — by understanding how pain works, we can use various other treatments to get some relief.

About Dr. Amy Baxter

Dr. Amy Baxter is a pediatric emergency physician and the founder of Pain Care Labs, a company that researches how to make pain more manageable for patients. She created the device Buzzy, which uses ice and vibration to prevent pain and improve muscle soreness and blood flow. The device has now been used in more than 45 million procedures.

She also created the Baxter Animated Retching Faces Scale, a tool to assess and monitor the presence and severity of nausea. The scale is now regularly used to improve relief for children with cancer. She is a graduate of Yale University and Emory Medical School.

