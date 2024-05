Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s former fixer and lawyer, faced cross-examination this week as the U.S. Speaker of the House showed up at court calling the proceeding a “sham of a trial.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with New York University law professor Melissa Murray. She is co-author of “The Trump Indictments: Historic Charging Documents with Commentary.”

