Are America’s allies spending enough on defense?

This year NATO is turning 75 and itsgrowing.

The organization now provides security from an area that stretches from Anchorage to Helsinki. And at some point, Ukraine is expected to become its 33rd member.Members of the alliance are getting ready to meet in Washington D.C. this summer. But given the state of the world, they’ll likely have little time to celebrate.

Close to 1 billion people are shielded by NATO’s Article 5. It states that an attack on one is an attack on all.

That pledge is again being tested by this year’s Republican presumptive presidential nominee. Donald Trump’s remarks earlier this year caused alarm among defense officials who regard NATO as the world’s most successful alliance.

We speak to one of them.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin is the head of the U.K.’s armed forces and principal military adviser to the British prime minister.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5