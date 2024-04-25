Arizona jury indicts Trump allies in 'fake elector' scheme

We get the latest from Arizona, where a grand jury indicted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and other allies of former President Donald Trump for their efforts involvement in a so-called ‘fake electors’ scheme to undermine Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The Arizona House voted to repeal the 1864 abortion ban that went into effect earlier this month. Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jeremy Duda, Axios Phoenix reporter.

