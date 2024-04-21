© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Delaware State University

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 21, 2024 at 12:47 PM EDT
Brad Glazier
/
Delaware Public Media

A shooting on the campus of Delaware State University leaves an 18-year-old woman dead.

Dover Police confirm the Wilmington woman, who was not a DSU student, was shot outside a dormitory early Sunday morning.

DSU Police responded to a call for shots fired on campus at 1:40 a.m. Sunday the area of Warren-Franklin Hall and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was transported to Bayhealth Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by Delaware State University Police and Dover Police. No suspect description is currently available. Witnesses and individuals with any information are being urged to contact police.

In a statement, DSU says the campus is closed Sunday, with no visitation permitted. All events have been canceled and police patrols have been increased

The school also says counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne