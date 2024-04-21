Police investigate a fatal shooting at Delaware State University

A shooting on the campus of Delaware State University leaves an 18-year-old woman dead.

Dover Police confirm the Wilmington woman, who was not a DSU student, was shot outside a dormitory early Sunday morning.

DSU Police responded to a call for shots fired on campus at 1:40 a.m. Sunday the area of Warren-Franklin Hall and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was transported to Bayhealth Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by Delaware State University Police and Dover Police. No suspect description is currently available. Witnesses and individuals with any information are being urged to contact police.

In a statement, DSU says the campus is closed Sunday, with no visitation permitted. All events have been canceled and police patrols have been increased

The school also says counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office.