March Madness heads to Final Four

The Final Four for the men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments are set.

Caitlin Clark led the charge for her University of Iowa Hawkeyes over rival the Louisiana State University Tigers — a rematch of the final last year, which LSU won. Shortly after Iowa booked its place, team members learned they’d face the University of Connecticut Huskies and the team’s talismanic talent Paige Buecker. The winner will likely face the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Sunday’s final unless underdogs North Carolina State spring a major upset.

The men’s Final Four is also set with UConn and North Carolina State also making it.

The Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula dives into all the action with host Scott Tong.

