Some Senators say aid to Israel violates law

A handful of Democrats and an independent senator are calling on President Biden to stop giving offensive weapons to Israel until Israel lets in more humanitarian aid to Gaza. In a letter, they argue that giving certain weapons to Israel violates U.S. law because the U.S. “should not provide military assistance to any country that interferes with U.S. humanitarian assistance.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sen. Jeff Merkley, one of the senators behind the letter and a Democrat from Oregon.

