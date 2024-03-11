© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Violence in Gaza continues as Muslims begin fasting for Ramadan

Published March 11, 2024 at 8:06 AM EDT
Palestinians buy food for a pre-dawn meal before fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Monday marks the first day of Ramadan for more than 2 billion Muslims worldwide.

With no ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in place, many Gazans are fasting for the Muslim holy month, despite already having limited access to food and clean water amid the ongoing war and violence.

We speak to NPR’s Daniel Estrin about how this year’s Ramadan feels different in Gaza.

