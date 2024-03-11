U.S. pulls nonessential staff, ups security in Haiti

Nonessential U.S. embassy personnel have been evacuated from Haiti. They were pulled as the gang violence that has rocked the Caribbean nation continued to escalate over the weekend. The U.S. also increased security around the mission in the nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince. The violence continues as acting President Ariel Henry still awaits the chance to re-enter the country. The airport in the nations capital is facing heavy gunfire and not safe for him to land.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd get the latest from independent journalist Harold Isaac.

