The News Roundup – Domestic
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will retire from his position on Capitol Hill in November. The GOP leader leaves behind a legacy of partisan gamesmanship, fundraising advocacy, and thwarted oversight.
Michigan sends a message.Couldits primary shape US foreign policy between now and November?
After a decade of hushed work, Tech giant Apple has halted its plans to release an electric vehicle that could have driven itself. It’s a rare move for a company that doesn’t usually abruptly end such high-profile projects.
We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.
Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5