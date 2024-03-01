One longevity lab is trying to slow down aging

We all age at different rates, with some people aging more slowly than others. A longevity lab in Chicago can calculate your rate of aging and hopes to find ways that may slow it down. The lab can test to help determine biological age: how well your DNA, your cardiovascular system and your cells are holding up. The research goal is to help slow down the rate of aging to extend people’s health span, giving people more years of good health.

