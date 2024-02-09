Trump wins Nevada caucus, Biden won't be charged for mishandling classified documents

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Jane Clayson convene the weekly politics roundtable with Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston, to discuss what issues are motivating voters in the battleground state of Nevada, whether Congress will be able to pass military aid to Ukraine or Israel any time soon, and how a Justice Department special counsel’s decision not to charge President Biden with mishandling classified documents will resonate.

