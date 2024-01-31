‘Our kids rally around him’: Wichita youth baseball to replace Jackie Robinson statue

A youth baseball league in Wichita, Kansas, is vowing to replace a Jackie Robinson statue that was found charred to pieces in a local park.

As police investigate the circumstances, Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more about Robinson’s message on what would have been his 105th birthday with one of the people who helped commission the statue, Bob Lutz, executive director of League 42 Foundation.

