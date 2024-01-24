Carbon emissions linked to controversial fishing practice of bottom trawling

Bottom trawling tears up the seafloor, but it might also produce a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

A new study finds that the practice of dragging huge fishing nets churns up carbon-rich sediment that can make its way into the atmosphere.

We get the latest on the study and its critics from Grist’s Max Graham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.