Real-time snow tracking helps DelDOT allocate resources, get homeowners reimbursed for plowing

As DelDOT clears the roads during winter storms, they rely on a real-time tracking network to tell them what areas need the most attention.

The Delaware Environmental Observing System, or DEOS, collects data from 26 locations to provide real-time snow depth measurements.

Associate state climatologist and DEOS Director Kevin Brinson says the network has collected data for 15 years, tracking snow totals since the 2009-2010 winter season when the “Snowmageddon” brought 19.2 inches in early February 2010 and clocking an overall record total snowfall for the season.

Brinson notes they started the program to help DelDOT with its Snow Removal Reimbursement Program.

“Humans are humans and we don’t tend to want to go out in the middle of a giant snowstorm and take measurements," Brinson says. "So the question was can we do it with some kind of sensor?”

The sensors use sound waves to measure the distance to the ground, updating data every five minutes.

Homeowners and civic associations participating in the snow removal program can see in real-time when the snow accumulates to a certain threshold in their area and call in snow-plow drivers with the assurance they will be partially reimbursed.

“And so what they do when the snow event happens, the associations, whoever their representative is, can watch our website and when it gets to a certain level that they know they might get reimbursed," Brinson says. "Then they can contact whoever they contract with for plowing services.”

More information and real-time tracking updates are available at deos.udel.edu.