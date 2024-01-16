Frigid temps and icy conditions shake up First State school schedules
Schools plan delayed openings as Delaware copes with what this week's winter storm left behind.
School closings and delays for Jan Wed. 17th
New Castle County
- Appoquinimink –2 hours late
- Brandywine School District – 2 hours late
- Christina School District – 2 hours late
- Colonial School District – 2 hours late
- New Castle County Vo-Tech School District – 2 hours late
- Red Clay School District - 2 hours late
Central Delaware
- Caesar Rodney School District - 2 hours late
- Capital School District – Closed – 2 hours late
- Milford School District – 2 hours late
- Polytech School District - 2 hours late
- Smyrna School District – 2 hours late
- Woodbridge School District – 2 hours late
Sussex County
- Cape Henlopen School District – 2 hours late
- Delmar School District – 90-minute delay
- Indian River School District – 2 hours late
- Lake Forest School District – 2 hours late
- Laurel School District – 2-hour delay
- Seaford School District – 2-hour delay
- Sussex Tech School District – 2 hours late
University of Delaware opens at 10am