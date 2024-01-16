© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Frigid temps and icy conditions shake up First State school schedules

Delaware Public Media
Published January 16, 2024 at 11:08 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Schools plan delayed openings as Delaware copes with what this week's winter storm left behind.

School closings and delays for Jan Wed. 17th

New Castle County

  • Appoquinimink –2 hours late
  • Brandywine School District – 2 hours late
  • Christina School District – 2 hours late
  • Colonial School District – 2 hours late
  • New Castle County Vo-Tech School District – 2 hours late
  • Red Clay School District - 2 hours late

Central Delaware

  • Caesar Rodney School District - 2 hours late
  • Capital School District – Closed – 2 hours late
  • Milford School District – 2 hours late
  • Polytech School District - 2 hours late
  • Smyrna School District – 2 hours late
  • Woodbridge School District – 2 hours late

Sussex County

  • Cape Henlopen School District – 2 hours late
  • Delmar School District – 90-minute delay
  • Indian River School District – 2 hours late
  • Lake Forest School District – 2 hours late
  • Laurel School District – 2-hour delay
  • Seaford School District – 2-hour delay
  • Sussex Tech School District – 2 hours late

University of Delaware opens at 10am
Delaware Public Media
