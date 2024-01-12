Trump lashes out at judge in court during closing of civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump’s business empire is at stake in the civil trial against him. He has already been found to have committed sweeping and persistent fraud over many years in his New York real estate dealings. This case centers on the penalty for that wrongdoing.

Prosecutors want him to pay $370 million and to be barred from ever doing business again in New York. Trump spoke out of turn in court during the closing to verbally attack both the judge presiding over the case and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both of them have faced numerous death threats. And on Thursday, Judge Arthur Engoron received a bomb threat at his home.

Jonah Bromwich has been inside the courtroom covering the case for the New York Times.

