What we know about Lloyd Austin's health

Washington is in an uproar over the Defense Secretary’s failure to inform the White House, Congress, and the public of his need for emergency hospitalization at the start of the new year.

We now know Lloyd Austin has prostate cancer.

Complications from that diagnosis and a procedure in December led to him being admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 1.

But it took days for that information to become public. And it raises many questions, not least over men’s health, and the stigma tied to certain conditions.

We get the latest on the situation.

