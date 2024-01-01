© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Great Money Reset' explores how to make a major life change without breaking the bank

Published January 1, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit host Robin Young’s January 2023 conversation with business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

In her book “The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life” Schlesinger explains how to stay on secure financial footing while making major life and/or career changes. The book comes out in paperback later this month.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.