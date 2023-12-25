© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Family physicians could be the answer to the crisis in rural obstetric care

Published December 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST

More than half of American counties don’t have an obstetrician. Hospitals have closed, and some that remain shut down their maternity wards. It’s part of the equation driving maternal mortality up.

But family physicians, working in teams with proper support, can bridge the gaps.

KFF Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.