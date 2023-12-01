The News Roundup - International

The war resumed between Israel and Hamas on Friday, after the last truce extension expired. And in the West Bank four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed as the Israeli Defense Force raided the Jenin refugee camp this week.

The Department of Justice charged a man accused of taking payment from the Indian government for the assassination of a Sikh leader and U.S. citizen in New York.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a meeting with his Greek counterpart amid ongoing discussions over the return of the Parthenon marbles, originallytaken from the Mediterranean country by the 7th Earl of Elgin.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

