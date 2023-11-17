© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Chinese leader Jinping says country will open for business

Published November 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST

In San Francisco this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said China would take more “heart-warming” measures to calm the fears of some corporate leaders about doing business in the country. This comes as foreign direct investment in China went into negative territory for the first time in 25 years.

Michael Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.