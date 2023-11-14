'Lost Caverns of Ixalan' centers Aztec, Olmec, Mayan culture in huge new 'Magic: the Gathering' set

This week, trading card game giant “Magic: the Gathering” releases a huge new product inspired by Aztec, Mayan and Olmec history. Guatemalan-American art director Ovidio Cartagena explains how he incorporated Mesoamerican cultures into “Lost Caverns of Ixalan,” a fantasy setting that also features dinosaurs, vampires and pirates.

Card art for “Jadelight Spelunker” from “Lost Caverns of Ixalan,” which illustrator and set art director Ovidio Cartegena says was an homage to “Tecún Umán, the fallen prince of the Quiché Maya.” (Ovidio Cartegena/Wizards of the Coast)

