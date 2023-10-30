© 2023 Delaware Public Media
How horror creates meaning

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published October 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT
1961: American actress Susan Strasberg (1938 - 1999), the daughter of acting coach Lee Strasberg stars in the Hammer thriller 'Taste of Fear' (aka 'Scream of Fear'), directed by Seth Holt.
Different kinds of horror stories can be scary, dreadful, terrifying, and even gross. But they can also be rich with meaning. 

There’s no lack of horror subjects and subgenres to venture into, whether it’s slashers, zombies, monsters, ghosts, or vampires. And more niches like highway horror or found footage.

The number of jump scares per horror movie is the lowest it’s ever been since 2014, according to TheWashington Post.

How do we find meaning in horror movies? Are tropes just… tropes?We gather a panel to discuss.

