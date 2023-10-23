The fight for equal rights in Iran continues

It was just over a year ago – Sept. 16, 2022 – when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a hospital in Tehran while in police custody.Iran’s morality police accused her of not wearing her hijab properly.

Her death sparked an anti-government movement and widespread protests.

Now, a year later, another young Iranian woman is in a coma after appearing in public without a head covering.

Her name isArmita Geravand.The16-year-old has been in a coma since Oct. 1. Over the weekend, her doctors reported her brain death “seems certain.”

There aredisputingaccounts of what happened to Armita. Even so, her case is drawing comparisons to Mahsa Amini.

We check in on the fight for equal rights and the ongoing anti-government movement in Iran.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5