Three mayors walk into a public radio station

If you could have a one-on-one conversation with your mayor, what would you tell them to do?

Joe from Indiana had some ideas.

“I would like the mayor to focus on diversity efforts and bring more diversity to our town,” he said. “I think there needs to be an effort to be more inclusive.”

Jacob from Louisiana told us, “I would love it if my mayor would prioritize connecting the city’s parks with a greenway system to make our city more walkable and more environmentally friendly.”

From your lips to their ears. We assemble a panel of three mayors from around the country who give us the lay of the municipal land.

Cities have experienced massive change since the pandemic. Two million people left America’s major metropolitan centers from 2020 to 2022, according to the Economic Innovation Group. The pandemic also led to shifting patterns in crime, inflation, and a multitude of challenges for the youth of America.

National and even international events can make a huge impact on a city. How can local communities lead the way in confronting these changes?

We sit down with three mayors with the help of Bloomberg CityLab.That’s asummit by Bloomberg Philanthropies inpartnership with the Aspen Institute.

