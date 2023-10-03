The civil trial of Donald Trump

On Monday former President Donald Trump faced reporters at a New York City courthouse, defiant and disgruntled, calling his civil trial for fraud a “witch hunt.”

The former presidentis facing charges of fraudalong withhis sons, theirbusinesses,and Trump Organization executives.Trump is accused of misrepresenting his net worth to the tune of billions. Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

We get the latest from Bloomberg’s White House Correspondent Jordan Fabian.

