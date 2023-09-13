African leaders don’t just want aid. They strive to be a partner in climate change solutions

The death toll is expected to rise in Libya as thousands remain missing after heavy rain and flooding over the weekend. The disaster began to unfold just days after leaders wrapped up Africa’s first climate summit in Kenya.

Leaders from across the continent attended, stressing that the world should not just pity African countries as some of the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Instead, they say there should be more global investment in Africa as an innovator that could lead a clean energy transition.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Katherine Bagley, an executive editor at our editorial partner, Grist, about climate solutions from Africa.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.