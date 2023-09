Coco Gauff prevailed over Karolina Muchova at the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday, on a hot night, with an unexpected interruption. Aryna Sabalenka beat Madison Keyes in the other semifinal.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with David Zirin, sports editor at the Nation, about the matches and the climate protest that delayed one.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.