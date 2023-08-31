Delaware lowers flags for International Overdose Awareness Day

Flags across the state flew at half-mast for International Overdose Awareness Day.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and this is the fourth year that New Castle County has lowered its flags for it.

Penny Anne Rogers is Co-Founder of Overdose Awareness Day Delaware and Executive Director and Co-Founder of Face the Facts, a movement to end stigmas surrounding substance use disorders, while bringing awareness to overdose deaths, and shining a light on the recovery community.

She says an event for Overdose Awareness Day last week brought in over 1,000 people to explore 130 exhibitors from treatment facilities and family services to probation and parole and public safety.

She emphasizes education and prevention in combating overdoses.

“I would love to see the State of Delaware have overdose prevention centers," Rogers says. "It sounds so easy, no one wants it in their backyard. There are so many misconceptions. Not everybody is ready for treatment. They’re just not. But they deserve the same dignity.”

Rogers’ own son died of an overdose in 2017, motivating her to take action and prevent other families from losing loved ones.

Delaware’s online overdose dashboard says there have been 331 suspected overdose deaths so far this year. At least 537 people died of an overdose last year, surpassing the previous 2021 record of 515.

But County Executive Matt Meyer says the day of awareness is about more than just numbers.

“There is a very human aspect to this epidemic," Meyer says. "And many of the people who are here today and many people across our community have very human stories that make the numbers, whether the numbers are going up or down, whether this case worked or not, is not really relevant to a lot of people. It’s about hurt, it’s about loss, it’s about understanding and it’s about moving forward.”

Meyer says the county’s most recent initiative, analyzing wastewater to identify opioid epidemic hotspots is underway, and they are receiving initial data reports now.

Wastewater will be monitored for fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, nicotine, and their metabolites.