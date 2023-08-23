Back to school season uncertain for Maui teachers

As the mission to recover human remains from the wildfires on Maui continues, teachers there are trying to stay strong for their students. Dozens of educators on Maui lost their homes to the deadly wildfires. Many also lost their classrooms. Now, they worry about students relocating from the hardest-hit community — and what that will do to the essence of Lahaina.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Osa Tui Jr., president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.