The News Roundup - International

An unseen side of the war in Ukraine was visible this week. The head of MI6, the British intelligence agency, called upon Russians to begin spying on their government on behalf of the U.K. Richard Moore, head of the spy agency, said that some citizens had already begun cooperating.

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry spent time in China this week discussing climate change and carbon with officials in President Xi Jinping’s government. Little progress seems to have been made. The U.S. and China are the two largest emitters of carbon globally.

President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him at the White House before the end of the year. Biden, however, is also urging Netanyahu to not push proposed judicial reforms in his home country.

