Reflecting on The Jewish Vacation Guide

The Catskills became famous for its Jewish resorts, popular in the early to mid-20th century. But such enclaves formed out of necessity, with antisemitism widespread and millions of Ku Klux Klan members nationwide. And it all started with a book: the Jewish Vacation Guide, which cataloged where Jews would be safe, well-fed and entertained. It also inspired the Green Book, a widely used guide for Black travelers.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Eddy Portnoy of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

