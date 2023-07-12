Resident describes flooding in Vermont

Residents in parts of Vermont are grappling with damage from flooding that Gov. Phil Scott described as “historic and catastrophic.” Meanwhile, forecasters predict more rain in the coming days.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jake McBride, who lives in Plainfield, which has been impacted by the flooding.

Flooding caused massive destruction in Plainfield, Vermont. (Jake McBride)

