Why are tensions soaring in Jenin?

On Monday, Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin fought one of their most intense battlesin years, leaving at least six Palestiniansdeadand dozens injured.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israel’s operations in Jenin were“a dangerous escalation that will drag the region into more bloodshed.”

The raids on Monday came afterIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans for thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank this weekend. The announcement gives the far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrichsweeping powers to expeditethe construction of settlements. The settlements are illegal under international law.

