WNBA star Brittney Griner harassed at Dallas airport

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia for 10 months last year, was harassed by a right-wing social media provocateur this weekend. The incident took place at Dallas Airport as her team, the Phoenix Mercury, attempted to depart the city after a loss to the local WNBA team.

The harassment has renewed calls among players and fans to have charter flights for all away games in the competition, but WNBA still appears to be pushing back.

This Gist’s Lauren Tuiskula joins host Deepa Fernandes for more on the WNBA and player safety concerns.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

