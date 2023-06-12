Vegas Golden Knights are one win from first Stanley Cup

On Sunday night, the Vegas Golden Knights held off the charging Florida Panthers to move within touching distance of a first Stanley Cup title. The end of the tense game was marred by a brawl in the closing seconds.

Now leading 3-1, the Golden Knights head back to Las Vegas with their destiny in their own hands.

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa has been keeping an eye on all the action. He joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

