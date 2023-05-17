'We've just decided enough's enough': Women senators on abortion in South Carolina
Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with South Carolina lawmakers Katrina Shealy and Margie Bright Matthews, two of five “sister senators,” a bipartisan group of the only women in the state senate who are banding together to fight a near-total ban on abortion in a special session that starts this week.
