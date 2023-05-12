© 2023 Delaware Public Media
MTV News shutdown: What made it so important for young people in the 1990s?

Published May 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
The MTV logo is shown on a screen. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)
After 36 years, MTV News is no more. Parent company Paramount announced the news this week as part of a 25% cut in staff.

Journalist Alison Stewart got her start covering politics there. Today, she hosts the midday public radio program “All Of It” on WNYC.

She joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd now to talk about the impact MTV News had on young people and American culture.

